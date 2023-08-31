Revealed: Atletico Madrid’s demands to allow Joao Felix to join Barcelona this summer

Barcelona are hoping to finalise a deal for Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo as soon as possible, with the summer transfer window set to close in just over 24 hours time.

However, the 29-year-old may not be the only player to join Barcelona before the deadline, with head coach Xavi Hernandez keen on a creative midfielder. As well as this, Joao Felix could also join on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Felix is not in Diego Simeone’s plans at Atletico this season, and they are hoping to move him on before the deadline, but only on their terms. According to Gerard Romero, Los Colchoneros have set strong demands in order to allow the Portuguese to leave, as they want a €8m loan fee, as well as all of his salary covered.

Given Barcelona’s financial issues, it could be a tall order for them to meet these demands, especially considering they haven’t even signed and registered Cancelo yet. It remains to be seen how the situation plays out over the next 24 hours.