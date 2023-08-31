Real Betis midfielder turns down move to French giants Lyon

Real Betis have had a productive summer transfer window, and the challenge for the next 24 hours or so will be to hold on to their key players, one of which is Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

The World Cup-winning pivot sees his contract at Betis expire next summer, but despite this, Los Verdiblancos have no intention of cashing in.

Similarly, Rodriguez has no intention of leaving Betis this summer, and he has made that aware to French giants Lyon, who have been interested in signing him. According to L’Equipe (via Marca), Rodriguez has rejected a move due to personal reasons.

This is undoubtedly good news for Betis and head coach Manuel Pellegrini, as Rodriguez is considered to be a vital player for the Chilean.

Real Betis will hope to resume contract talks with Rodriguez in the coming weeks, as they will be desperate to not lose him for free next summer.