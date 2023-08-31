Peter Lim gives green light for Valencia to sign striker before transfer deadline

It has been a frustrating summer transfer window for Valencia, who have been unable to strengthen as much as they would have liked to so far.

Specifically, head coach Ruben Baraja has been crying out for multiple attackers to be signed, but at this stage, only Sergi Canos has joined from Premier League side Brentford.

This is despite Edinson Cavani, Marcos Andre, Justin Kluivert and Samuel Lino having all left. Signing a striker is especially essential for Los Che, with Hugo Duro being their only recognised option in this regard.

Fortunately for Baraja, controversial club owner Peter Lim has given the go-ahead for a striker to be signed, as reported by Relevo. Former Los Che favourite Paco Alcacer is among those linked with a move to Valencia, and according to Marca, Al Sharjah won’t ask for a loan fee for the 30-year-old, which would be good news.

However, as of right now, Valencia are said to be exploring other targets.