Paris Saint-Germain Chairman reveals “conversations” with Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

With just over 24 hours to go until the summer transfer window comes to a close, Real Madrid’s business looks to be done. They have made five signings this summer, but that number won’t be increasing.

Kylian Mbappe has been a long-term target for Real Madrid, and it had looked almost certain that he would leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The 24-year-old refused to sign a new deal, which led to the French champions putting their star asset up for sale.

For the time being, Mbappe will remain at PSG, although he has not signed a new contract. It means that, at this stage, he could leave for free next summer, which Real Madrid will hope proves to be the case.

PSG won’t give up on trying to convince Mbappe to pen a new deal, and Chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi has revealed that talks have taken place between the two parties, as per MD.

“We have had very good conversations with Kylian. He is a magnificent player, as a person and as a professional. We have had conversations with the rest of his family.”

Real Madrid will hope that Mbappe holds out on signing an extension at PSG, although they will be worried of last year’s events happening again.