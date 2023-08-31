Osasuna crash out of Europa Conference League as first leg advantage sees Club Brugge through

Having fought harder than most teams ever had to take their place in this season’s Europa Conference League, Osasuna have been dumped out of the competition at the first hurdle after losing their play-off tie to Club Brugge.

The Belgian side won 2-1 at El Sadar last Thursday, which meant that Osasuna were up against it. However, they started in fine style, and took the lead in the first half courtesy of summer signing Johan Mojica.

That levelled the tie, and Osasuna then look the lead just after the half time interval courtesy of star striker Ante Budimir. It means that Los Rojillos were for 4-3 at that time, but unfortunately, it did not last.

Club Brugge made it 2-1 on the night after 73 minutes, with Igor Thiago scoring for the hosts. They then added another soon after courtesy of Andreas Skov Olsen, which put them 4-3 up on aggregate.

That’s how it remained, which means that Osasuna won’t play European group stage football this season, much to the disappointment of head coach Jagoba Arrasate and his players.