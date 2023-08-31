Memphis Depay injury update: Atletico Madrid set return target

Atletico Madrid are in high spirits this week after they began it with a dramatic 7-0 win over neighbours Rayo Vallecano. Their biggest ever away win in La Liga, it had just one sour note, an injury to Memphis Depay.

The Dutch international has been inconsistent, but there is a belief that he is the best partner for Antoine Griezmann up front, with the two demonstrating plenty of chemistry in the final third. However a major part of the problem is Memphis’ fitness has not allowed that partnership to flourish perhaps as it should.

Memphis Depay will not be available for the game against Sevilla on Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

Signed in January this year, Memphis has never been fit for more than three games while in a Rojiblanco shirt. And now he has been ruled out for several weeks more. Cadena Cope say his hamstring problem will keep him out for three weeks, while Marca say that Memphis has his eyes on being back to full fitness for the Madrid derby, with Real Madrid visiting the Civitas Metropolitano on the 24th of September.

With the upcoming international break, Memphis will miss their next clash against Sevilla, but could be back to face Valencia a week before, while Los Rojiblancos will also be in action in the Champions League group stage opener in midweek, on the 20th or 21st of September. Alvaro Morata is his likely replacement, but the frustration with Memphis’ availability continues.