La Liga side emerges in late attempt to hijack Brighton move for Ansu Fati

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati appears to be on his way out of the club sooner rather than later, but the question still remains open as to where.

Fati had been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur, who opened talks with Barcelona over a loan deal. Yet it appears Brighton and Hove Albion have taken pole position in the race to bring him in.

🚨 BREAKING: After everything seemed done with Brighton, late at night an important La Liga team appeared with a serious interest in Ansu Fati. They're trying to convince him now. @martinezferran 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/DPFK1XolAd — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 30, 2023

However according to MD, a late option to stay in Spain has emerged for Fati, should he so desire. They claim that a ‘top’ La Liga club has moved late to try and persuade Ansu to join them, arguing that the best thing for him is to stay in La Liga due to the fact he is already comfortable there. Fati will come to a decision in the coming hours.

Given the difficulties many sides in Spain are facing fitting into their salary limit, it is hard to imagine that it could be many sides in La Liga. Previously it was reported that Ansu was keen to join a ‘top’ club, with Liverpool and Atletico Madrid mentioned, and certainly Los Rojiblancos look as if they would be best placed to make a move for Fati if they wanted to.