Kylian Mbappe update: Paris Saint-Germain looking for 2026 renewal, Real Madrid set out terms

For once, Kylian Mbappe is not the headline this summer. Following his return to action with Paris Saint-Germain, tensions appear to have calmed in France, while Real Madrid remain coy on the idea of signing him.

It looks as if he will be a PSG player until at least next summer, when his contract expires, despite one report to the contrary. Now FootMercato claim that Mbappe is on the verge of signing a new three-year deal with PSG, keeping him under contract until 2026, but one that includes a gentleman’s agreement that would allow him to leave for an agreed fee next summer. Sporting Advisor Luis Campos has been heavily involved.

🚨 🇫🇷 Dettagli sull'esclusiva su Kylian Mbappé 👇 ➡ Pronto il rinnovo fino al 2026

➡ Gentlemen agreement privato su clausola per l'estate '24

Decisivo pressing di Campos, la cui posizione era in bilico senza rinnovo

However if that is indeed the case, it would rule him out of a move to Los Blancos, if reports coming out of Spain are to be believed. Marca (via PSGTalk) say that in order to sign for them, Mbappe must not sign a renewal, and present himself on the second of January willing to sign a precontract with Real Madrid, when they are permitted to talk directly to him. Real Madrid do not want to pay a fee for Mbappe.

It seems clear that if Mbappe will not adhere to the conditions laid out by Real Madrid, then they should turn their attentions elsewhere. Mbappe caused widespread embarrassment last summer when he rejected Madrid, who had briefed that he would be joining them. Ceding again to Mbappe would set a power dynamic with Mbappe clearly in charge if he were to join.