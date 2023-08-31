Getafe Manager Jose Bordalas makes late plea for reinforcements – ‘We will suffer’

Getafe Manager Jose Bordalas guided Los Azulones to their first win on Monday night, securing a victory over Alaves in the latter stages, but it has done little to improve the mood of the cantankerous manager. With just two days to go in the transfer market, Bordalas has made a desperate plea to President Angel Torres to bring in more players.

It’s been a quiet summer at Getafe, with only Choco Lozano and Jose Angel Carmona arriving. Los Azulones have made the loan deals for Gaston Silva, Omar Alderete and Portu permanent, but Bordalas is keen to see more from his club.

“We all know that there are positions to be covered in the squad, there are a lack of resources. There are still days left in the market, even if not many, but someone has to come. That is clear to me. I am confident that in these last few days we can cover those positions that are not covered,” he told Cadena SER.

“The left-back position worries me, the play on the flanks, the wings, we lack some speed in midfield, although we have players. Djene has had to play in that position, and he hasn’t done badly. But he’s not entirely comfortable.”

Getafe will likely be without star forward Enes Unal until 2024, after the Turkish striker tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the final stages of last season. Not only are Getafe short of his goals, as per Bordalas they are also short of the income from a major move.

“At the beginning, we knew we had a need, but there was a setback with Enes Unal. It seemed like he was sold, but the injury deprived the club of income. We know that there are financial difficulties. And we also know that with the squad from last year lwe saved ourselves on the final day, and 8 have gone and 2 have arrived, we are weaker. If no one arrives, we are going to suffer a lot.”

Getafe have scored just once in their opening three matches from the penalty spot, and yet Bordalas is more concerned about other areas of the squad. Returning to the club with seven games to go last season in order to guide them to safety, he had originally declared that he wanted a more ambitious project than Getafe, but eventually remained over the summer. Clearly he will not be letting sleeping dogs lie.