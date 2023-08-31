Future Real Madrid star Endrick Felipe’s struggles continue – ‘Life out there is crucifying’

Future Real Madrid star Endrick Felipe was back on the pitch for Palmeiras on Wednesday night, but continues to stuggle for form. However he has told the press he is not worried about his lack of game time.

Endrick, 17, has agreed a move for €60m (€35m plus €25m in variables) to Real Madrid for the summer of 2024, with his joining date now less than 12 months away. However he is currently going through his trickiest spell as a professional. His return in the second leg against Pereira in the Copa Libertadores quarter-final second leg were his first minutes for two weeks, with the Verdao four goals to the good in the tie.

“I’m thanking God, doing my part. I don’t have anxiety, I’m not angry about not playing. I had a conversation with Abel. He calmed me down. I don’t have anxiety about playing or not playing. He says that the important thing is to work,” Marca quote.

Endrick has started just once since the second of July, and has since that start, having been a regular earlier in the season. Across the season, he has managed 7 goals and an assist over 35 matches.

“It is in the hands of God. I don’t have time to ask for more from life, I just give thanks for my time I have on earth. I do what I like, which is to play football. I’m training, looking for my space. I’m a bit sad that I’m not playing but I have to control that a bit.”

Endrick went to say that he would rather the press spoke about him less.

“I just thank God because he is the one who is with me every day, every night. If I could, I would ask the press not to talk about it, but it is what we players experience. Life outside is crucifying. I will continue training and playing. You can get angry with me but I am going to talk about God, I am going to transmit his word to the whole world.”

Endrick’s figures are still very good for most 17-year-olds, but the issue is that most of his age have not agreed to move to Los Blancos. The media attention for a boy of his age is also not natural, but a consequence of both his profession, the move he has made and the money he will make as a result of both. Those around him have a tough job keeping his mind in the right place.