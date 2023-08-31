Diego Simeone tells Barcelona star that he wants him as Yannick Carrasco replacement

Atletico Madrid are hoping to do some last-minute business in this summer’s transfer window. A new midfielder has been wanted for some time by head coach Diego Simeone, although at this stage, it looks unlikely that one will arrive.

However, with Yannick Carrasco possibly heading to Saudi Arabia, it may be that Atletico look to sign a replacement for the Belgian international, despite already having Javi Galan and Samuel Lino in their squad.

That player could be Ez Abde, and Barcelona have reportedly offered the 21-year-old to Atletico. Simeone is keen to bring him Abde, according to Victor Navarro, and the Argentine sees him as his Carrasco replacement.

It would be a bold move from Atletico to pursue a move for Abde. As mentioned, they are already well covered at left wing-back if Carrasco does go, and signing a midfielder is much more of a necessity.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sell Abde in the next couple of days, rather than organise another loan deal. This could be a sticking point for Atletico Madrid, who have been unable to spend much money this summer.