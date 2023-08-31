Champions League: Sevilla handed tough group after being drawn with Premier League giants Arsenal

As a result of winning last season’s Europa League, Sevilla qualified for this campaign’s Champions League, and they were placed in Pot 1 for the draw.

As a result, they avoided some of Europe’s biggest hitters, but they will still find it tough to progress from their group. Premier League side Arsenal will be the favourites to finish in top spot, with PSV Eindhoven and Lens completing the group.

Lens join Sevilla in Group B! 🇪🇸 Sevilla FC

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal FC

🇳🇱 PSV Eindhoven

🇫🇷 RC Lens — Football España (@footballespana_) August 31, 2023

The expectation is that Arsenal will finish top, but the other three sides, including Sevilla, will be looking to push Mikel Arteta’s side all of the way. In this regard, it should be a very competitive group.

PSV dismantled Rangers earlier this week to progress to the group stages, and it will be tough for Sevilla when they face them, and it will be the same for Lens. However, Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side are known for saving their best performances for European matches.