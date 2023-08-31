Champions League: Real Sociedad handed difficult group on return to famous competition

For the first time in a decade, Real Sociedad will be playing Champions League football this season, following their fourth-place finish in LaLiga in 2022-23.

Imanol Alguacil’s side are sure to enjoy the occasion, but they don’t want to just be making up the numbers – they will fancy their chances of putting up a strong fight, and the aim will be to reach the knockout stages.

It will be tough for La Real to do so, but certainly not impossible. They have been drawn with Portuguese champions Benfica, last season’s Champions League finalists Inter Milan and also Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg.

Real Sociedad have been drawn in Group D! 🇵🇹 SL Benfica

🇮🇹 FC Internazionale Milano

🇦🇹 FC Salzburg

🇪🇸 Real Sociedad — Football España (@footballespana_) August 31, 2023

It should be a fairly even group for Real Sociedad, so there is an excellent chance that they can progress into the knockout stages. They will fancy their chances of beating all three sides in San Sebastian, and they are more than good enough to take points on the road.