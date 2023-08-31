Champions League: Real Madrid handed comfortable group in search for 15th title

Real Madrid just missed out on winning back-to-back Champions League titles last season, as they lost out to eventual champions Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be aiming to go better this time around, as they bid for their 15th crown in the competition. They will fancy their chances of reaching the knockout stages with ease, as they have been drawn against Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin.

Union Berlin join Real Madrid in Group C! 🇮🇹 SSC Napoli

🇪🇸 Real Madrid

🇵🇹 SC Braga

Italian champions Napoli will surely provide the toughest test for Real Madrid, especially with Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia still on their books. Under the guidance of Rudi Garcia, the Napoleans will be challenging Los Blancos.

Braga and Union Berlin are likely to be challenging for third place in the group, but both sides are capable of taking advantage of any poor performances that Napoli or Real Madrid may produce. The latter are entering the Champions League for the very first time this season, and they will hope to put on a good showing.