Champions League draw: All the possibilities for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad

The Champions League draw will take place at 18:00 CEST on Thursday, with the five Spanish sides involved finding out their opponents for the group stages. It is the final edition of the competition in the round robin format, before the group stage becomes a 36-team league table next season.

Spain once again has tow sides in pot one, with Europa League winners Sevilla joined by La Liga Champions Barcelona. Runners-Up Real Madrid are in pot two, as are Real Madrid, while Copenhagen and PSV Eindhoven getting through the qualification phase means that Real Sociedad have dropped into the fourth pot.

The number of Spanish sides in the top two pots means there is an increased likelihood that Sevilla or Barcelona face the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Inter or Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid and Atletico will no doubt be keen to avoid Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Napoli, with Benfica and Feyenoord the more forgiving draws on paper.

Meanwhile La Real are exposed to all of the above. In pot three, Milan and Lazio stand out as perhaps the trickiest draws before a ball is kicked. Pot four is not without difficult sides either though, with Galatasaray and Newcastle United looking rather strong for last seeds.

La Liga will be hoping to perform better in the group stages this time round, with only Real Madrid making it through last time out, although they did then progress to the semi-finals.