Champions League: Barcelona face three league champions in somewhat favourable group stage draw

Barcelona will be thanking their lucky stars following the conclusion of the Champions League group stage draw on Thursday, as they have been handed a somewhat favourable draw.

Having been drawn against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan last season, and ultimately finishing behind both in that group, Barcelona will face FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp in this season’s competition.

Royal Antwerp join Barcelona in Group H! 🇪🇸 FC Barcelona

🇵🇹 FC Porto

🇺🇦 Shakhtar Donetsk

🇧🇪 Royal Antwerp — Football España (@footballespana_) August 31, 2023

All three teams won their respective leagues in Portugal, Ukraine and Belgium last season, so it certainly won’t be easy for Xavi Hernandez’s side, and Porto will especially look to challenge them for top spot in the group.

Shakhtar Donetsk are seasoned veterans in the Champions League, and they gave Real Madrid problems in last season’s instalment, so Barcelona will know that they can’t take anything for granted.

Antwerp are entering the Champions League for the very first time this season, and they will be favourites to finish bottom. However, they will fancy their chances of giving a good account, and they will surely relish playing Barcelona.