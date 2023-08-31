Champions League: Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone handed tricky group

Atletico Madrid have become seasoned veterans in the Champions League over the last decade or so, although they were downright awful in last season’s competition as they finished bottom of their group.

Los Colchoneros will be looking to produce a much better showing in this season’s instalment, although they have been handed a potentially tricky group. They will face Dutch champions Feyenoord, Italian giants Lazio and Scottish champions Celtic.

#CelticFC join Atletico Madrid in Group E! 🇳🇱Feyenoord

🇪🇸 Atletico de Madrid

🇮🇹 S.S. Lazio

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Celtic FC — Football España (@footballespana_) August 31, 2023

It is a very evenly-matched group for Atletico, but they will fancy their chances of progressing to the knockout stages, and by topping the group in the process.

Lazio and Feyenoord will especially be looking to challenge Atletico in this regard, with the former likely to be the biggest challengers. Simeone’s men will know that there will be no room for complacency.

The bottom line is that Atletico Madrid will be fairly happy with their group, and barring a similar display to last season, they should progress.