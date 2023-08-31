Barcelona

Barcelona superstar wins UEFA Player of the Year after incredible 2022-23 season

If you are a fan of Barcelona Femeni and Spain, the last 12 months has been absolutely incredible. The former were almost all-conquering domestically, and they also won their second Champions League title in three seasons.

For La Roja, this summer was tremendous. They won their first World Cup title earlier this month, defeating England 1-0 in the final thanks to a first half goal from captain Olga Carmona.

Aitana Bonmati played a huge role for both sides, and she has stood out among two teams of superstars. Having won three trophies, and winning the Golden Ball during the World Cup, it felts inevitable that she would win the Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season, and she has done exactly that.

Bonmati will surely be the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or too when the winner of that is announced later this year. It’s safe to say that it has been an incredible 12 months for the Barcelona superstar.

