Barcelona star passes medical tests ahead of proposed move to Aston Villa

The final day of the summer transfer window is on Friday, and Barcelona are expected to have a very busy time during those 24 hours. Players are expected to both come in and leave the Catalan club.

One of those that will be departing is Clement Lenglet. Barcelona have been desperately trying to move the Frenchman on this summer – firstly on a permanent basis, but when that failed to materialise, they have been forced to settle for another loan deal.

Aston Villa agreed to take Lenglet on loan for the 2023-24 season a few days ago, and as MD have reported, the defender has now passed medical tests at the Premier League side. It paves the way for the deal to be finalised before the deadline.

Aston Villa will pay a significant proportion of Lenglet’s wages, which is excellent news for Barcelona. They will hope that the freed up space will allow them to register all of their players before the registration window closes.