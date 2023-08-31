Barcelona in talks over 20-year-old Major League Soccer defender

Barcelona have opened talks with Los Angeles FC in order to secure the signature of 20-year-old defender Mamadou Fall, The Athletic report.

The Blaugrana are reportedly in advanced negotiations with the Major League Soccer side over what would initially be a loan deal with an option to purchase at the end of the season. Fall made 42 appearances for LAFC in 2021 as a teenager, before spending last season on loan at Villarreal B.

The Groguets had a successful season in Segunda last time out securing safety with Fall playing 25 times. A central defender by trade, Barcelona would likely be trying to secure him for their own Barcelona Atletic side, although they are in the division below Villarreal B.

Fall’s current contract with LAFC is up in December, and presumably if the form of the deal mentioned was to be the case, then the Senegalese would extend with the MLS side in the process. While it may seem like something of a step down for Fall, the pull of being just one step away from the Barcelona senior side might be too hard to resist, knowing that Xavi Hernandez has wasted no time in promoting young talents of late.