Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid star set for Saudi Arabia move as €15m deal edges closer to completion

Atletico Madrid could be in store for the busy ending to the summer transfer window, as they could be about to lose one of their important players.

Yannick Carrasco, who only has a year left on his current contract at Atletico, has been heavily linked with leaving the club this week, with Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab very keen on securing his signature.

Personal terms were agreed earlier this week, and it now appears that Atletico could be about to sign off on the deal. According to Fabrizio Romano, a fee agreement is close to being completed between the two clubs.

Atletico Madrid would receive in excess of €15m for Carrasco, and if the deal is completed, they could look to immediately re-invest these funds. A new midfielder has been wanted by head coach Diego Simeone for several weeks, and this could now be targeted.

Carrasco’s departure is also likely to mean that Javi Galan sees more first team football. The 28-year-old has yet to play a single minute for Atletico Madrid this season, having joined from Celta Vigo earlier this summer.

Posted by

Tags Al-Shabab Atletico Madrid Yannick Carrasco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News