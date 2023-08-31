Atletico Madrid star pushing for exit, club currently showing no signs of wanting to negotiate

The big transfer stories surrounding Atletico Madrid in the last 24 hours have revolved around two players: Joao Felix and Yannick Carrasco. Both have been heavily linked with leaving, with the latter currently looking closer.

Recent reports have suggested that Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab are close to agreeing a deal for the Belgian international, who has less than 12 months remaining on his current contract at Los Colchoneros.

However, Marca have reputed these claims, and have instead reported that Atletico are currently not negotiating with any teams for Carrasco. They are very keen to hold on to him until January at least.

Despite this, Carrasco is pushing to leave before Friday’s deadline. He wants to join Al-Shabab, and has reportedly scheduled a meeting with Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin in order to facilitate a move.

If Carrasco does leave, Atletico Madrid will have very little time to spend the money received, which will certainly come into the club’s thinking.