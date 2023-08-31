Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid consider re-activating deal for Premier League midfielder due to imminent departures

Atletico Madrid will soon have funds to spend in the transfer market, as they have agreed a deal to sell Yannick Carrasco to Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab, who have agreed to pay close to €15m for the Belgian international.

Should Atletico choose to re-enter the market, it is possible that they look to sign a midfielder, which has been their target for the last few weeks, especially following the injury suffered by club captain Koke Resurreccion.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been Atletico’s primary option to reinforce their midfield options, and according to Matteo Moretto, they could look to do a deal with Tottenham Hotspur before the deadline on Friday.

Carrasco’s deal to Al-Shabab will help bankroll an offer, as would Joao Felix’s departure to Barcelona on loan, which appears to be a strong possibility.

Signing up Hojbjerg would be an excellent move from Atletico Madrid, although it remains to be seen whether it is possible for a deal to be completed in the next 24 hours.

