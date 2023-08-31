19-year-old Real Madrid striker ‘more ready than others’ for first team after impressing

Real Madrid‘s rather thin forward line has been the subject of much debate, but with Los Blancos seemingly not considering any additions in the transfer market, Manager Carlo Ancelotti is being forced to turn to the academy.

Forward Alvaro Rodriguez made an impact in the two games he played last season, but looks as if he will spend time with Real Madrid Castilla once again, but it looks as if he has been overtaken in terms of his place in the pecking order.

Gonzalo’s goal. Assist from Nico Paz. pic.twitter.com/8SeY9MfhRA — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) August 27, 2023

Gonzalo Garcia Torres, 19, has been making waves. After scoring 35 goals under Alvaro Arbeloa last season for the under-19s, Gonzalo has hit the ground running with Castilla this season too. In his first appearance, he scored a brace against Melilla to turn the game on its head, and eventually earn a point for Raul Gonzalez. Midfielder Manuel Angel and Nico Paz are also tipped to push for the first team too.

After being drafted into first team training, Raul told Diario AS that he is more prepared than others to make the jump, when asked if he might stay there.

Goaaaaaaaaaal Gonzalo García!!!!!! His second goal of the game. Assist from Álvaro Rodríguez. Intelligent movement from César Palacios. Castilla 2-1 Melilla!!!!! pic.twitter.com/RiXexTVORt — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) August 27, 2023

“That is a question for Ancelotti. If he is in the squad and performs at that level, he is more prepared than others as of today. You must follow his development. Both him and other teammates. Without a doubt, he was the best player for Castilla by far.”

If he can continue that form, then it would be a surprise blessing for Ancelotti, however the last six months of Rodriguez are a cautionary tale about getting overexcited with young talents. It is also likely that Ancelotti probably needed another forward to make up the numbers, with Vinicius out with injury. Against Getafe on Saturday, Ancelotti will show how much faith he has in Gonzalo.