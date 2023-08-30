Valencia Sporting Director confirms deal for Sevilla striker is dead

Valencia have been desperately trying to sign a striker this summer, with Edinson Cavani and Marcos Andre having both left the club to join Boca Juniors and Real Valladolid respectively.

However, no one has yet to come in, and with just two more days to go until the summer transfer window closes, Los Che’s chances of signing anyone are getting slimmer.

Rafa Mir had been Valencia’s top target for the last few weeks, and they had been in negotiations with Sevilla over a loan deal for the 26-year-old. However, reports this week have said that discussions have ended, and Mir will not join Los Che.

Valencia’s Sporting Director, Miguel Angel Corona, has now confirmed that Mir won’t be joining, as per Marca.

“Rafa Mir is ruled out. We manage the money to meet two criteria: to be sustainable and within that sustainability, we will try to build the best template we can.”

It is currently panic stations for Valencia, who have struggled to strengthen Ruben Baraja’s squad this summer. Signing a new striker in the next two days will be absolutely essential for Los Che.