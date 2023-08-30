Tottenham Hotspur open talks with Barcelona for Ansu Fati – initial terms revealed

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati appears to be open to the idea of leaving the club for the first time, and the Premier League has not waited long to come calling.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with Barcelona over a potential deal. Spurs have been mentioned as one of three interested parties alongside Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund, with the German side having the advantage of Champions League football this season.

Understand Tottenham are now in contact with Barça to negotiate for Ansu Fati deal on loan until June 2024. ⚪️🇪🇸 #THFC Discussions about conditions of the deal but Barça want 100% of the salary covered. Ansu, also presented to Chelsea as opportunity but no former approach yet. pic.twitter.com/AxXVrmVqcW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

Xavi Hernandez has given the green light for Fati to depart, but provided it is a loan deal, and he can return next summer. That looks like the most probable scenario, as Ansu looks for the continuity he cannot find at Montjuic. Reportedly, Barcelona want 100% of his salary covered, and it is not yet clear if they desire a fee on top of that.

Fati is one of the higher earners at Barcelona, with his salary believe to be in the region of €10m or above. Barcelona gave him a long-term deal until 2027.