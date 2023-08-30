Suspended RFEF President Luis Rubiales accused of several irregularities by family member

The fallout from Luis Rubiales kissing Jenni Hermoso after Spain won the World Cup earlier this month has continued. UEFA have suspended the RFEF President following the incident, which has been condemned by numerous notable figures across Spain and Europe.

Juan Rubiales, uncle of Luis, has also condemned the incident, as well as offering his full support to Hermoso, which he says is shared by the rest of his family.

In an explosive interview with El Confidencial, Rubiales has accused his nephew of committing several irregularities during his time as President of the Spanish Federation, one of which was the festival of Salobrena.

Rubiales was previous chief of staff to his nephew from 2018 to 2020, and things ended on bad terms between the relatives, and he does not hold him in high regard, to say the least.

“He’s a man obsessed with power, luxury, money and even women. I think he needs a social re-education program.”

Rubiales had a strong insight into his nephew’s dealings during the time they worked together at the Spanish Federation.