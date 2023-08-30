Sporting CP complete signing of highly-rated Spanish wonderkid in deal worth just €12m

Ivan Fresneda was one of the big breakthrough talents in LaLiga last season. The young right-back impressed greatly for Real Valladolid, making his first team debut for the club at the age of just 18.

Following La Pucela’s relegation, it has been expected that Fresneda would depart this summer. Barcelona were one of the clubs leading the race to sign him, although they pulled their interest recently to focus on Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo.

Sporting CP have benefitted from this, and they have swooped in to sign the 19-year-old. The Portuguese giants will pay €9m upfront plus €3m in add-ons, in what could be one of the deals of the summer.

Fresneda follows in the footsteps of fellow Spanish right-backs Pedro Porro and Hector Bellerin in having joined Sporting in the last few years, and he will hope to have a similar impact to the former, who has since moved on to join Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.