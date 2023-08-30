Sevilla Sporting Director banned for two matches following confrontation with referee

Sevilla have had a miserable start to the new season. They have lost all three LaLiga matches, and are the only team in the league to still be on zero points.

Their third defeat on the trot came against Girona last weekend, and it was a frustrating match for Los Nervionenses, who felt that several refereeing decisions went against them.

Sporting Director Victor Orta was especially displeased by the performance of Jesus Gil Marzano, and he angrily approached the referee following the conclusion of the match. Diario AS have documented Gil Marzano’s report of the incident, in which Orta called him a “s***”.

Orta was subsequently sent off for the altercation, and he has now been banned from attending Sevilla’s next two LaLiga fixtures, which are against Atletico Madrid and Las Palmas.

Orta will have a busy 48 hours or so as Sevilla try to do business in the transfer window, which expires on Friday. Beyond that, he will have to serve his suspension over the next few weeks.