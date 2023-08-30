Sevilla already looking to loan out summer signing

Sevilla are set for a hectic end to the transfer window, with Sporting Director Victor Orta juggling a number of deals. Many of them are exits.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri is thought to be available, while winger Lucas Ocampos is thought to be headed to Fulham.

As per Diario AS, summer signing Federico Gattoni could also be out. Arriving from San Lorenzo this summer, he was a Monchi signing before he left, but Manager Jose Luis Mendilibar has not been impressed so far. Gattoni has seen just 6 minutes of action over the first three weeks.

Meanwhile Diario de Sevilla back this up, and say that another Monchi signing and another central defender in Tanguy Nianzou is also available to be loaned out.

This tallies with reports the Sevilla were interested in bringing back Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, while they are also believed to have enquired about Arsenal defender Rob Holding.

Sevilla have endured their worst start to a La Liga season ever with three straight defeats, and following a less than inspiring transfer window, Los Nervionenses are back under pressure just three months on from their Europa League victory.