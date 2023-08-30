Serie A side Frosinone agree deal with Real Madrid for Brazilian youngster

Real Madrid are very unlikely to sign any players before the closing of the transfer window on Friday, but there is expected to be outgoings.

Alvaro Odriozola could be one that goes, with Real Sociedad interested in re-signing the right-back, who is out of favour under Carlo Ancelotti.

Another not in Ancelotti’s plans is Reinier, and there has been talk this week that the Brazilian could be demoted to Castilla if he remains at Real Madrid this season. However, it appears that he will now be on the move, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that he is set to join Serie A side Frosinone.

Frosinone have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for Reinier, here we go! Loan deal valid until June 2024. 🟡🔵 🇧🇷 No buy option clause included, he’ll be back to Real in June. pic.twitter.com/tLIwfEsLQ1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

Reinier has struggled since joining Real Madrid in 2020. He has failed to impress during previous loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Girona, but he will hope that he can establish himself at Frosinone.

Reinier will return to Real Madrid next summer as no buy option will be included, and he will hope to have improved his standing at the club upon his arrival back in the Spanish capital.