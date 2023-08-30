Sergio Ramos still weighing up options with Champions League team interested

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has been without a club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain, but with the transfer window coming to a close, seems likely to make a firm decision on his future.

Sevilla were heavily linked with Ramos, but that has been categorically ruled out by various members of the hierarchy in Andalusia. Meanwhile Ramos has so far rebuffed offers from Brazil and Major League Soccer.

Marca say that he could still move to the USA, but that the option most likely for Ramos is Turkey. The 37-year-old wants to remain in European football at the top level, and Galatasaray are interested in Spain’s record appearance holder. In addition, the fact they have now qualified for the Champions League group stages makes them favourites for his signature.

If that move does not come to fruition, then Ramos is likely to follow a number of veterans and Gabri Veiga to Saudi Arabia, where no doubt a significant amount of money awaits him. Al Ittihad are negotiating with Ramos, as per Diario AS, but they are yet to reach an agreement over the length of contract – Ramos would rather three years to the two he is being offered.

Ramos was struck by injuries during his final season at Real Madrid, and missed almost the entirety of his first season at PSG too. However he put them behind him last season, becoming a regular at the Parc des Princes, and demonstrating that while he has lost a yard of pace, remains a strong defender.