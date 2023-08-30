Real Sociedad President confirms interest in signing Real Madrid star

Real Sociedad have been active in the transfer market in recent weeks, having signed Arsen Zakharyan and Kieran Tierney from Dinamo Moscow and Arsenal respectively. However, they may not be the last signings that are made this summer.

Specifically, Real Sociedad could look to re-sign Alvaro Odriozola from Real Madrid. The right-back is out of favour under Carlo Ancelotti, and recent reports have suggested that he will only leave Los Blancos if he can join the Basque side.

La Real’s President, Jokin Aperribay, has addressed transfer speculation surrounding Odriozola, where he appeared to suggest that a deal this week could be possible, as per Marca.

“We are talking about a player trained at La Real, who I would love to talk about with a lot of respect, because I have always known him.

“He’s a player we’re interested in, there’s no doubt about it. If we are going to talk to Real Madrid about signing him, we will see in the coming days.”

Real Madrid are keen to move Odriozola on before the deadline, and all being well, they should be able to let him join Real Sociedad in the next 48 hours.