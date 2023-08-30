Real Madrid star Fede Valverde picks out favourite Barcelona player

Real Madrid star Fede Valverde recently gave an interview to The Residency, and was put in a rather awkward situation.

Valverde, who has returned to form at the start of this season, looks as if he will be a key part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans this season in midfield. One of their key objectives will be to wrestle the title back from Barcelona in La Liga.

During the interview, Valverde was asked a series of questions, where he was forced to either answer honestly, or eat raw octopus. One conundrum that was put to him was his opinion on the best and worst Barceloa players.

🚨 Real Madrid's Federico Valverde asked about Barcelona's best and worst player. @TheResidncy pic.twitter.com/CT2J8OsDDi — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 29, 2023

It is no surprise that Valverde chose his Celeste teammate Ronald Araujo as his favourite, and still less so that he took the Octopus rather than name who he thought was the worst. No doubt for Valverde, it was quicker and more pleasant to have the Octopus rather than deal with the ensuing media storm that would have followed his response.