Real Madrid player digging heels in over departure – will only accept exit to one club

Real Madrid have declared that for them the market is closed, in the words of Carlo Ancelotti at least, but there is one door that remains open – the exit.

Alvaro Odriozola remains surplus to requirements for Ancelotti, and Los Blancos would be keen to save on his salary, but so far an exit has not been forthcoming.

Over a month ago it was reported that Odriozola had reached an agreement with Real Sociedad to return to the Basque Country, but since that trail has gone quiet. Real Madrid and Real Sociedad are yet to reach an agreement, with no doubt the sticking point how much of his wages the Txuri-Urdin would cover.

As per Diario AS, Odriozola only wants to go to La Real this summer, and has been waiting for them to get back to him on a deal. But with less than 48 hours remaining in the transfer window, he fears that a deal may not be forthcoming. Nevertheless, he is yet to consider an alternative option.

Currently La Real have summer signing Hamari Traore and Alex Sola in their squad at right-back, with Aritz Elustondo capable of playing there too, meaning Odriozola’s addition is not a matter of urgency. If indeed Odriozola were to arrive, he would likely compete to take minutes of Traore as the starter, but La Real may consider the financial outlay not worth it, depending on the numbers.