Real Madrid complete construction of Santiago Bernabeu roof ahead of La Liga opener

Real Madrid are preparing for their opening home match of the season, with Jose Bordalas’ Getafe coming across town to meet Los Blancos. The occasion will be imbued with a special sense of importance though.

Work has been ongoing at the Santiago Bernabeu for the last four years in order to complete renovations, and it entering its final stages. The new roof should also be finished for their match on Saturday against Getafe at 16:15 CEST. It will allow them to close or open it depending on conditions, and in particular rain. The roof will take a total of 35 minutes to close fully, with 35,000 tonnes of materials involved.

It will not close however in case of snow or heat over 40 degrees. The weight of the former could cause the roof to collapse, while the latter could cause overheating within the stadium.

They will have retractable covers for the grass too, as per Marca. The pitch at the Bernabeu was a serious issue last season, with the grass being replaced on no fewer than five occasions. However with the new roof and covers, this should no longer be a problem.

The inauguration of the new stadium will have to wait however, with the grand opening set for the end of the year as work continues around the ground. Although Real Madrid assure that everything will be ready for the Getafe game, Los Blancos are still putting in seats this week, and later on in the season a 360 degree hanging screen will be implemented too.

If there are no further setbacks, the Bernabeu will be finished around 18 months after originially hoped, and about €400m over budget.