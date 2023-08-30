Real Madrid close to sealing deal for Kylian Mbappe following surprise offer – report

Real Madrid are close to signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in Spain.

Vozpopuli claim that Real Madrid and Florentino Perez have decided to make a late offer for Mbappe, and are now working out the details of the deal. They do not give a fee for the deal.

However they do say that PSG have agreed to lower their demands for Mbappe by around €50m. Originally it had been reported that PSG were demanding €250m for Mbappe, but perhaps, faced with the prospect of losing Mbappe for free next summer, they have reduced their demands. Mbappe, who is out of contract next summer, is set to earn a salary of at least €50m before tax too.

It should be said that this has not been carried by any of the other of the major Madrid-based outlets so far. In fact, both Marca and Diario AS released reports on Wednesday morning that claimed there would be no more signings of any shape or size. Vozpopuli claim that the exit of Karim Benzema, combined with the relatively thin front line, left even more so by Vinicius Junior’s injury, have inspired Perez to make an offer.

Given the past summer sagas with Mbappe, Real Madrid and indeed the football world will treat these reports with scepticism as a result of the above. If Mbappe does join Los Blancos before the end of the transfer window, it would change the entire outlook of their season, and arguably their expectations.