Real Betis agree personal terms with ex-Barcelona star, move also on the cards for Portuguese international

Real Betis have had a productive summer transfer window, but despite this, their business is far from over. Head coach Manuel Pellegrini requires further reinforcements, and Sporting Director Ramon Planes is currently working on multiple deals.

One of those is for Philippe Coutinho, who is currently out of favour at Aston Villa. As per MD, the ex-Barcelona star has agreed personal terms, and Betis will now look to advance for a loan deal. However, a deal is complicated at this stage, which is a concern for Pellegrini.

Betis are also in talks to sign Gelson Martins from AS Monaco. According to Relevo, signing a winger is top priority for Los Verdiblancos, and the Portuguese international is one of their options.

Like Coutinho, Martins has already said yes to joining Betis on a multi-year contract, and he is awaiting the green light before making the trip to Andalusia to complete a deal.

It has been a promising start to the season for Real Betis, and if they can pull these deals off, they could be in good stead for a successful season.