Luis Rubiales’ mother rushed to hospital after falling ill during hunger strike

On Monday, Angeles Bejar, the mother of Luis Rubiales, barricaded herself in the Divine Pastor Church in Rubiales’ hometown of Motril. Bejar declared a hunger strike in protest at what she calls the “witch-hunt” of her son in the international press and within football.

On Tuesday evening she spoke to the press, in which he confirmed that she would continue the hunger striker “for as long as her body lasts”. This has turned out to be less than 24 hours on from that, as Marca have reported that she has been taken to hospital after falling ill.

Speaking to the media, the pastor at the Divine Pastor Church gave an insight into Bejar’s condition.

“She has stopped now because of the heat and everything. Her feet were swollen and she was tired. I was also nervous (for her).”

Bejar will now undergo medical care at a nearby hospital, and it is believed that she will make a full recovery.