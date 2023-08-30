Luis Rubiales’ mother continues hunger strike – ‘I’ll be here as long as my body lasts’

The World Cup kiss scandal continues to roll on in Spain, and so does the hunger strike declared by suspended RFEF President Luis Rubiales‘ mother.

On Monday, Angeles Bejar found herself in the headlines after she barricaded herself in the Divine Pastor Church in Rubiales’ hometown of Motril. Bejar declared a hunger strike in protest at what she calls the ‘witchhunt’ of her son in the international press and within football.

As of Tuesday evening, she remains staunchly committed to this strike. Speaking to the press, around 30 reporters gathered in the church, where she declared that she had seen her doctor, and was only drinking water during her hunger strike.

“As long as my body lasts,” was her response to questions over how long the strike would go on, and whether she was willing to put her life at risk, as per Cadena Cope.

Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA for 90 days, and the Ministry for Sport in Spain are also waiting to hear back from a tribunal in order to decide what proceedings they can open against him. He has refused to resign though, and so far not responded to the RFEF’s request for him to do so.