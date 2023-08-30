Liverpool enquire about two Barcelona forwards in case of Mohamed Salah exit

Barcelona have not been able to make the large sale from their front line that many had predicted this summer, but as the transfer window ticks into its final hours, it appears as if they may have the opportunity to do so.

Frustrated forward Ansu Fati has now decided that he is open to a move away from the club, although both sides appear to be discussing a loan rather than a permanent move. Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all shown interest, but Liverpool are the latest to enquire about Fati, as per Sport.

According to their information, Jurgen Klopp and the Reds are assessing their options in case Mohamed Salah ends up heading to Saudi Arabia at the last minute. Two of the forwards that have been most heavily linked with an exit this summer, Fati and Ez Abde are options Liverpool are considering if they do lose the Egyptian.

Spurs have reportedly opened talks with Fati over a loan move, but Barcelona may see an opportunity to make a sale if Liverpool become desperate. Abde has also reportedly told the Blaugrana that he wants to leave, but it seems unlikely they would allow both out the door. At any rate, competition works in their favour.