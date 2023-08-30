Jude Bellingham completes dream start at Real Madrid by picking up LaLiga Player of the Month award

There was plenty of expectation placed upon Jude Bellingham earlier this summer when the English international finally completed his move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid.

Three matches into his time at the club, it’s safe to say that he has begun delivering on that expectation. He scored on his debut against Athletic Club, before adding a brace in the win over Almeria in matchday two.

He also scored the winner against Celta Vigo last weekend as Real Madrid made it three wins from three at the start of the new LaLiga season. Bellingham has been the standout player for Los Blancos, and he has deservedly won the Player of the Month award for August.

It has certainly been a dream start for Bellingham at Real Madrid, and this award further amplifies that. He will hope to continue his excellent performances going forward, as Los Blancos aim for another successful season under head coach Carlo Ancelotti.