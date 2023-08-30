Joao Felix “very close” to joining Barcelona from Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are in store for a very busy final 48 hours of the summer transfer window. Multiple players have been strong linked with leaving, while Joao Cancelo is set to join on loan from Manchester City.

Cancelo could be joined by his fellow Portuguese international Joao Felix, who has been heavily linked with Barcelona for the last few weeks. With Ansu Fati close to joining Tottenham Hotspur on loan, it opens the door for Felix to make the move from Atletico Madrid.

As per Relevo, Felix is said to be very close to joining Barcelona on loan for the 2023-24 season. Jorge Mendes, who is the 23-year-old’s agent and also has a close relationship with Joan Laporta, has been instrumental in brokering the deal.

However, whether a deal can be finalised will depend on Financial Fair Play. Barcelona will clear space in their wage bill with Clement Lenglet (who is set to join Aston Villa on loan) and Fati leaving, but it still may not be enough.