Growing discontent at Barcelona as three players become unhappy with head coach Xavi Hernandez

With only two days to go until the summer transfer window closes, Barcelona could be set to move on a number of players before the deadline.

Clement Lenglet is set to join Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal, and others could soon follow out of the exit door. Namely, Eric Garcia, Ansu Fati and Ez Abde have all been heavily linked with departing.

According to Diario AS, all three players are currently unhappy with head coach Xavi Hernandez over their respective roles at the club. Abde and Fati have been resigned to squad roles, having fallen behind the likes of Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres in the pecking order. Garcia is the same, following the arrival of Inigo Martinez earlier this summer.

Xavi has tried to prioritise a strong, united dressing room during his time at Barcelona, but cracks now appear to be showing. It may well be that the club decides that the best thing is to move on all three players in the next couple of days.