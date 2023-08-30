Girona to push for Eric Garcia move again as Santi Bueno exit to Wolves approaches

Girona are not giving up hope of signing Barcelona central defender Eric Garcia.

The Catalan side want to bring in another central defender, with the departure of Santiago Bueno imminent. Fabrizio Romano claims that the deal will be in excess of €10m, while other sources have put the figure that Wolves will pay for the 24-year-old central defender at €15m.

That deal is expected to go through, but there is less certainty over Eric’s future. The former Manchester City man spoke with Manager Xavi Hernandez on Tuesday in order to explain he wanted to leave for Girona on loan in order to get more minutes. Xavi is doing what he can to halt the move though, telling Garcia and the club that he feels he will be important over the course of the season.

Girona are insisting to sign Eric García from Barcelona to replace Santi Bueno. Xavi wants to keep Eric at Barça — but Girona will insist again today. ⚪️🔴 🇺🇾 Santi Bueno will travel to UK soon in order to complete his move in excess of €10m to Wolves. pic.twitter.com/Z4unNBR0Bf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

Romano believes that Girona will try again for Garcia today, as the transfer market moves into it’s final 36 hours. MD say that the Blanqui-vermells are aware that it will be an uphill task though. Michel Sanchez has already spoken with Garcia, and he is on board, but persuading Barcelona to part with him will be much trickier.

If Garcia is to leave, Barcelona want it to be a transfer fee, and not a small one at that. Unless Garcia himself can persuade the Blaugrana otherwise, then he will likely remain, given Girona are not considering such an expenditure.

Garcia is in a tricky position. At just 22, his role as bit-part player might have been enough several years ago, but having already had a decent amount of first team football, no doubt feels he is ready for more. From Barcelona’s perspective, Garcia is an excellent fifth-choice in central defence, but unlikely to be more than that for at least a season.