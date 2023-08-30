Barcelona will only allow forward to leave on permanent deal, Aston Villa among those interested

Barcelona are in line to have a very bust final 48 hours of the summer transfer window. Clement Lenglet is set to join Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal, but he is unlikely to be the final player to depart.

Ez Abde is one player that could be on his way. The 21-year-old appears to be far down the pecking order under Xavi Hernandez, and as a result, Barcelona will allow him to leave before the transfer window closes on Friday.

However, despite Abde only wanting to leave on loan in order to secure regular playing time, Sport have reported that Barcelona will only allow the Moroccan international to depart on a permanent basis.

This has ruled out a move to Sevilla, Real Betis and Osasuna, as all three clubs had been interested in a loan deal. However, Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen both want to sign Abde on a permanent deal, and Barcelona are likely to entertain any offers in the next couple of days.