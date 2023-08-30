Barcelona want to send out of favour attacker on loan to Atletico Madrid – report

Barcelona are expected to be very busy during the final hours of the summer transfer window, especially in terms of outgoings. Clement Lenglet is set to join Aston Villa on loan, while Ansu Fati will also leave for Brighton and Hove Albion, again on loan.

Ez Abde could also depart, as the Moroccan winger is not in head coach Xavi Hernandez’s plans. The 21-year-old is keen to leave on loan for this season, although Barcelona would prefer to sell him, according to recent reports.

Despite this, Radio MARCA have reported that Barcelona have offered Atletico Madrid the chance to sign Abde on loan for the season. It comes amid reports that Joao Felix could be heading in the other direction, with the Portuguese reportedly very close to joining the Catalan club.

🚨| JUST IN: Barcelona is trying to loan Ez Abde to Atletico Madrid. 🇲🇦 [@RadioMARCA] pic.twitter.com/mznFnQoH4u — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 30, 2023

It would be a very peculiar move if Abde joined Atletico. Head coach Diego Simeone does not play with wingers, and even if he did, Yannick Carrasco and Samuel Lino are already there, so there’s no guarantee that Abde would play regularly.

In this sense, it makes little sense for Barcelona to loan Abde to Atletico Madrid. If they do explore a temporary exit for the 21-year-old, there are much more viable candidates than Los Colchoneros.