Barcelona to finalise deal for Manchester City star in the next 24 hours

Barcelona have been targeting a new right-back for the last few weeks, and Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo is their top target. They recently agreed a deal for the Portuguese, which would see him join on loan, but with an optional buy clause.

There has been little movement in the deal over the last few days, and with the transfer window closing on Friday, this has ked to some stress among the Barcelona support. However, there has now been some positive developments.

Gerard Romero has reported that Cancelo will fly to Barcelona on Thursday in order to finalise the deal. He will undergo medical tests, before signing his contract.

Cancelo has been Xavi Hernandez’s top target at right-back for the majority of the summer, and it now looks like the Barcelona head coach will get his man. He will hope to have him available for Sunday’s trip to El Sadar, which sees the Catalan club take on Osasuna.