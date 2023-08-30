Barcelona forward set for Brighton and Hove Albion move after Tottenham Hotspur U-turn

Ansu Fati looks almost certain to leave Barcelona this week, with the 20-year-old having accepted that he does not have a place in Xavi Hernandez’s plans this season.

Several clubs have reportedly been interested in signing Fati, with teams in both Spain and England keen. However, it has appeared that Fati will be heading to Tottenham Hotspur – against the wishes of his father, who wanted his son to join Sevilla.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Fati has chosen to join Brighton and Hove Albion instead, rejected Spurs in the process.

BREAKING: Brighton are closing in on Ansu Fati deal as Barça are prepared to accept the formal proposal received on loan 🚨🔵 #BHAFC Ansu Fati has accepted Brighton as destination — De Zerbi, key factor. Final green light soon and then here we go ⏳🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/aHFWZcCIER — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

Barcelona will feel that sending Fati on loan is an ideal situation, and Brighton could be the perfect destination. The Catalan club will receive a loan fee, as well as getting his wages off the books, but without losing him altogether. They will also hope that he can improve as a player over the course of the 2023-24 season.