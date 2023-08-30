Barcelona

Barcelona forward set for Brighton and Hove Albion move after Tottenham Hotspur U-turn

Ansu Fati looks almost certain to leave Barcelona this week, with the 20-year-old having accepted that he does not have a place in Xavi Hernandez’s plans this season.

Several clubs have reportedly been interested in signing Fati, with teams in both Spain and England keen. However, it has appeared that Fati will be heading to Tottenham Hotspur – against the wishes of his father, who wanted his son to join Sevilla.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Fati has chosen to join Brighton and Hove Albion instead, rejected Spurs in the process.

Barcelona will feel that sending Fati on loan is an ideal situation, and Brighton could be the perfect destination. The Catalan club will receive a loan fee, as well as getting his wages off the books, but without losing him altogether. They will also hope that he can improve as a player over the course of the 2023-24 season.

Posted by

Tags Ansu Fati Barcelona Brighton and Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News