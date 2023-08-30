Barcelona forward notifies LaLiga side of decision to join Tottenham Hotspur

Ansu Fati has been the subject of intense speculation over the last couple of weeks, with a Barcelona exit appearing to loom large for the 20-year-old.

Having fallen out of favour with head coach Xavi Hernandez in recent months, Fati has taken the decision to leave Barcelona in the next few days, with attention turning towards who he will be joining.

A LaLiga stay is possible, with both Atletico Madrid and Sevilla reportedly interested, but MD have reported that Fati has decided to head to the Premier League. He is believed to have notified Sevilla of his decision to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Bori Fati, Ansu’s father, had identified Los Nervionenses as his preferred choice for his son’s club for this season, as he felt that the young forward would be able to recapture his previous form in Andalusia, whilst also playing regularly.

Talks are likely to advance between Barcelona and Spurs in the next 48 hours, and it looks likely that a deal will be agreed very shortly.